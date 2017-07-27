A ROBBER cut a man's face during a 'frightening' attack in a Banbury street.

The 31-year-old victim was walking in Swan Close Road at 11.10pm on Monday, July 17 when he was approached by a man walking towards him.

He grabbed him and pulled a bladed object from his waistband or sleeve, police said, and threatened him.

The victim, who had been listening to music, offered him his MP3 player but the robber then slashed his face four times on the chin and jaw bone.

He stole coins from the man's wallet before walking off towards Upper Windsor Street.

The victim did not require hospital treatment after the attack, which happened near the entrance to Morrisons supermarket.

Police have appealed for witnesses and described the robber as a white man in his 20s, with a 'pasty complexion' and marks on his face, with bushy eyebrows.

He was about 6ft tall and wearing a grey top with a pocket across the front, whicih was pulled up over his nose, dark trousers and work-style brown boots.

Investigating officer, PC Alison Watts of Banbury Police Station, said: "This was a frightening incident for the victim, and an investigation is now in place to identify and locate the offender.

"If you witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in this area around this time, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170212527."