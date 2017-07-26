YELLOW and orange buses are adding more bright colours to the city's streets as Oxford Bus Company continues its programme of brightening up bus liveries.

In 2015 the company announced it would rebrand 11 services in different colours and started out with a new fleet of pink-liveried City5 buses, running from Oxford Railway Station to Cowley and Blackbird Leys.

The City4 from Wood Farm to Abingdon was given purple buses while the City6 from the city centre to Wolvercote has green green buses.

Managing director Phil Southall said at the time the buses would get new liveries when the vehicles were due for refurbishment or replacement, to avoid unnecessary costs.

Hugh Jaeger, spokesman for the Oxford branch of Bus Users UK, said: "The orange and yellow buses are pretty new - the orange City8/9 buses serve Barton and Risinghurst while the yellow City3 buses serve Iffley Road and Rose Hill.

"All the new buses are the latest Euro 6 micro-hybrid engines with the cleanest vehicle emissions standards and they are all 'talking buses'.

"That means announcements are made automatically to alert passengers that the next stop is coming up.

"This is very important for blind and visually impaired passengers and we are very pleased that Oxford Bus Company has added so many more 'talking buses' to the fleet."

Mr Jaeger added that passengers were divided about the colourful route branding.

He said: "The bus company thinks it helps passengers to identify buses quickly so they can go and pick the right one.

"Critics however say that by having different coloured buses on different routes it could potentially fragment the brand.

"We all have our favourite and least favourite colours - my personal favourite is the new park-and-ride buses which have gone from green to deep purple."

Kate Helsby of Southmoor Road, north Oxford, said she liked the new colours.

She added: "No longer is it necessary to strain the eyes to read the bus numbers - they are now colour coded. "

Oxford Bus Company has not yet commented.