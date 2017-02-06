OXFORD could be transformed into a world-class place for cycling, chairman of the national infrastructure commission Lord Adonis said today.

He has tasked Andrew Gilligan, former Cycling Commissioner for London, to work with councils and organisations to ask what is required for cycling to make cycling a more attractive mode of transport in the city.

Mr Gilligan will provide advice over the summer on how the existing infrastructure can be used better, and what more could be done to help residents to get on their bikes.

His appointment follows discussions with local authority leaders in Oxford, Cambridge and Milton Keynes, where the project will also take place.

Andrew Gilligan will look at what can be delivered in these areas, as well as what funding and financing would be required if changes were to be made.

Leader of Oxford City Council Bob Price said: “Oxford is already a renowned cycling city, but we have aspirations to significantly increase the number of people commuting to work by bike.

“Our long-term aim is to replicate the success of our twinned city of Leiden, where 70 per cent of people commute by bike.

"We are delighted that Andrew Gilligan will bring his expertise to Oxford to help make that happen through the ambitious programme that the NIC is considering."

Nineteen per cent of commuters choose to travel by bike in Oxford - making it a close national second to Cambridge, where more than a fifth of commuters choose to cycle.