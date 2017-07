THE last remaining pub in Summertown could be getting some fancy new signs following a successful refurbishment.

The Dew Drop Inn has applied for the new signs - depicting a blue rain drop - to be erected in Banbury Road and on the pub itself.

The pub rebranded after a revamp last year.

A number of pubs in Summertown have closed down over the years including the Kings Arms – now Chinese restaurant Dancing Dragon – and the Woodstock Arms in Woodstock Road.