OXFORD United’s city centre club shop has finally opened and is already attracting tourists to buy club merchandise.

A 20-strong group of Italian tourists were among the first through the door at the Covered Market yesterday morning and shop manager Lee Barton said it was a greattunity for the club.

Mr Barton said: “It’s a market that we don’t hit up at the club shop, tourists just don’t know we are there but in the Covered Market we are at the focal point of the city and it’s brilliant for us.

The club said ‘gifty’ merchandise would be on sale at the city centre shop to appeal to visitors.

Chairman Darryl Eales and players Kane Hemmings and Josh Ashby did the honours as the new shop opened its doors yesterday in the heart of the city.

Darryl Eales said: “It is a terrific thing for the club and great to be in the centre of Oxford.

“There was a good crowd there and I think it will go from strength to strength.”

Matchday tickets will also be on sale at the shop with several sold on the first morning for the opening matches of the new season.

Aside from the ‘gifty’ merchandise it will sell replica shirts, scarves, hats, gloves and leisure wear.

The club has moved into half of the Market Barber after being approached by the hairdressers ahead of a rent review.

Season ticket holders will subsequently get 20 per cent off in the neighbouring barbers.

The shop will be open 10am -5pm Monday to Friday.