AN ELDERLY man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car ploughed into a house in Wheatley.

The silver Toyota Avensis smashed into the property just off High Street at the junction with Station Road about about 12.45pm.

Thames Valley Police said the driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with 'serious injuries'.

The car appeared to have crashed into a terraced house close to the King and Queen Pub and opposite business Taylor Services.

Thames Valley Police have a taped cordon in place which is blocking off the road.

Both South Central Ambulance and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue were also on scene and it appears firefighters used equipment to cut open the car wreckage.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Jessica Rodgerson said the building is being assessed by a structural engineer.

It is not known if somebody was inside the house at the time.