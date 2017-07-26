A STUNNED web developer has revealed he was inches away from being hit when a car crashed through the wall of his house.

Brad Bird was working at his home in Wheatley yesterday when he said the car ploughed into the side of it at '60mph'.

He said on Twitter: "If the car was one metre to the left it would have crashed into me and my desk as I was working from home."

Police also revealed today than an elderly man was driving the car and was seriously injured.

The silver Toyota Avensis smashed into the property just off High Street at the junction with Station Road, at about 12.45pm yesterday.

Thames Valley Police said the driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with 'serious injuries'.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue service this morning confirmed that its crews had to cut open the car with specialist equipment, as the man was trapped inside.

The car had crashed into a terraced house close to the King and Queen Pub and opposite business Taylor Services.

Thames Valley Police had a taped cordon in place which was blocking off the road.

Both South Central Ambulance and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue were also on scene.

The fire service this morning released more pictures of the crash.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service released this photo of the crash

A fire report said: "When the fire crews arrived they found the driver trapped in the car.

"Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to remove the vehicle roof and extricate the driver, working closely with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service."

Crews worked with Thames Valley Police to assess the safety of the damaged building, and fixed temporary supports to prevent further collapse.

The report added: "The front door of the house had taken some of the impact, so a portion of the damaged front door was cut away by firefighters to allow access."

It is not thought that anybody was inside at the time.

The house was being assessed yesterday by a structural engineer.

Mr Bird added on Twitter: "Still not allowed in until it's deemed safe by council but me and Emma are both alright."