A WOLF left to raise his cubs alone after his mate was shot following an escape from Cotswold Wildlife Park is displaying 'encouraging behaviour'.

Concerns were raised over the cubs' future when their mum, Ember, was killed by staff after squeezing through a faulty electric fence on Friday. However, a statement issued by the park says the cubs are heating healthily with their father Ash's support.

The statement read: "We remain confident that the cubs will continue to grow from strength to strength, that Ember's genetic heritage will endure."