A FAMILY who flooded the city with heroin and crack cocaine and dealt to thousands of drug addicts out of their East Oxford home have been jailed.

The Ahmed family was only busted after an undercover police officer infiltrated the gang and discovered the use of a ‘Rugrats line’, a mobile phone number named for the popular 1990’s children’s TV series, which they used to deal Class A drugs.

Nadeem Ahmed, 35, Wasim Ahmed, 33, and Din Ahmed, 77, of Hurst Street, Oxford, and Arshad Ahmed, 40, of Rymers Lane, Oxford were sentenced behind bars today for a combined total of more than 20 years.

Nadeem Ahmed was jailed for seven years and six months.

His brother Wasim was jailed for six years and eight months and the third brother Arshad and father Din were both jailed for four years each.

The spate of drug dealing over a period of about 18 months is believed to have involved more than 10,000 customers all across the city and largely out of the family's own Hurst Street home.

On other occasions the undercover officer was given the drugs by Wasim and Nadeem out of a Silver Golf car at various spots around the city, including outside a busy playground at Ridgefield Road, Oxford, and by the Old Marston library.

Prosecuting Matthew Walsh said: “Rich began his investigation by speaking to local drug users and asking how he could buy heroin and crack cocaine.

“They gave him the number that they knew as the ‘Rugrats line’ and said that was where some of the best quality drugs could be bought.

“That number had one function, to act as a contact for drug users.”

The phone was later analysed and showed 552 unique numbers with an average of 62 incoming and 66 outgoing calls per day on its records.

The prosecution said that analysis by police suggested it could represent more than 10,000 drug deals between August and January.

Police also found a total of £44,470 in cash at the property in various wrapped up bundles, mostly hidden in the floorboards.

There was also numerous wraps of heroin and cocaine bundled up and left at the house. Tests on the drugs showed that the quality was particularly high.

Mr Walsh said that the East Oxford community had been left ‘scared’ and in fear of reprisals as a result of the drug dealing.

He added: “They feel scared and unsafe about living in that area and the frequency of visitors coming to that property.”

Judge Peter Ross said: “I am particularly aware of the impact of this evil trade.”

In mitigation, defence barristers said that the family had been marred by an addiction to the drugs and that Arshad and Din had lower roles than Wasim and Nadeem, who were considered the leaders.

Defending, Peter Du Feu said: “It’s a household that has been blighted not only by the actions with this activity and what has happened but also to addiction.”

Waseem Ahmed pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.

Nadeem Ahmed, Din Ahmed and Arshad Ahmen all pleaded guilty each to two counts of conspiracy to supply class a drugs.

Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jones of Thames Valley Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "This is a very good result for the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, the Ahmeds have sought fit to live out a life of supplying drugs on a large scale, and had a detrimental effect on the community around them.

"I hope that local people will see the benefits of these men being behind bars. Thames Valley Police would like to thank the community for their support during this investigation and these sentences reflect the serious nature of these crimes.

"Stronghold is our campaign that asks for the community and partners to work in partnership with us to tackle the misery of drugs.

"Only with continued information from the members of the public can we tackle the issue of serious organised crime."



