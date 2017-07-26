SO many art lovers want to see drawings by Renaissance master Raphael that Ashmolean Museum curators have announced additional opening hours.

Raphael: The Drawings, which opened on June 1 and runs until September 3, will now also open on Monday, August 7, 14 and 21.

The museum is usually closed on Mondays and the rest of the attraction will not be open on these days.

So far 30,000 visitors have bought tickets to see the exhibition.

Dr Xa Sturgis, director of the Ashmolean, said: “We always knew Raphael: the Drawings would provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see such an extraordinary collection of drawings in one place and this has been reflected in the many five-star reviews.

“What has been most rewarding, though, is how the exhibition has captured the general public’s imagination.”

The exhibition will stay open until 8pm on August 25 and on September 2.