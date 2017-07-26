HOUSING campaigners will stage a protest outside Oxford Town Hall at 4pm today.

Ahead of a meeting of the city council’s housing panel, Oxford Homes4All will demand tests of cladding on Oxford’s towers in the wake of the Grenfell disaster are carried out without a conflict of interest.

At the same time, the group will protest the council’s climbdown over the proportion of affordable housing at the new Templars Square Shopping Centre, now set to be just a fifth of the total.

Spokesman Ian McKendrick said: “It is criminal that the council is allowing developers to get away with building houses beyond the reach of the majority of Oxfordshire’s working population.”