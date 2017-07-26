A FELLOW at Keble College who was commended by the Queen for his work in science has died at the age of 73.

Dennis Shaw served the Oxford University college for more than three decades, guiding pupils as they studied physics and engineering science as a tutor, then as a professorial fellow.

He also held the role of keeper of the scientific books in the Radcliffe Science Library, a position he would keep until his retirement.

Many of Prof Shaw’s scientific interests were devoted to affairs outside of Oxford, and he also spent time serving the Home Office.

His work in both local and national affairs led to him being awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours List in 1974.

After completing a DPhil in theoretical physics at Christ Church, Prof Shaw first arrived at Keble College in 1957 to become the second of two science tutors.

He spent much of those early years supervising students of physics and engineering but also found time to coach one of the rowing teams, achieving success in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

From 1962 to 1964 he took on the arduous task of junior dean which, at that time, still involved spending nights at the institution.

Prof Shaw also enjoyed spending time involved in civic affairs and served as one of two university members of Oxford City Council during the 1960s, and was also a member of the Oxfordshire and District Water Board.

Towards the end of the 1960s he took on the role of organising secretary for the Oxford science admissions for the men’s colleges.

In this role he was commended for his ability to secure the best possible candidates and there was a steady improvement of the results of Keble physicists in the Final Honour School.

As director and treasurer of the centenary appeal, Prof Shaw’s talents for organisation and administration were fully displayed. The appeal successfully raised £1m towards the support of new fellowships and the erection of new buildings.

The connection he forged with the Episcopal Colleges in the USA brought a number of young American scholars to Keble.

Before being appointed the keeper of scientific books in 1976, much of Prof Shaw’s work took him outside of Oxford.

From 1966 he served as a member of the Home Office Scientific Advisory Council. He was also a member of the Police College Board of Governors, chairman of the Police Scientific Development Committee and a regional adviser on civil defence for the Home Office.

Despite his wide-ranging roles, Prof Shaw is remembered as somebody who remained focussed on the success of pupils at Keble up until his retirement in 1991.

Marking his 90th birthday in 2014, Dennis and his wife Joan initiated a fund to support future physics students at Keble.

This enabled the college to offer fully-funded summer internships for second and third year undergraduates to embark on research projects during the long holidays and to award a book prize for exceptional performance in university examinations.

He is survived by his wife.

Prof Shaw’s funeral will be held at 3pm on Thursday, August 3, at Oxford Crematorium.