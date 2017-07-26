A FATHER from East Oxford forbidden to touch pork products due to his strict Muslim faith has raised a formal complaint with McDonald’s.

Amir Ali, 37, of Shelley Road, bought a sweet chilli chicken wrap at the fast food branch in Headington.

It was only after biting into the hot snack that he made a jarring discovery: a store worker had mistakenly added bacon.

He said: “In our religion we can’t eat bacon at all. We can’t even touch it, so I spent £3.69 just to get the other wrap.

“But I took a bite and something else was in my mouth. I thought it was lettuce because I’ve never tasted bacon. I took it out and thought ‘God, that’s bacon.”

Since the incident earlier in July Mr Ali, a waiter at an Indian restaurant, has spoken to staff at the Headington branch.

He said: “Everyone makes mistakes but something like this is very serious. I’m worried about my children going now.

“If anybody has this, check inside the wrap. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

In a letter to Mr Ali, the McDonald’s customer services team said: “At McDonald’s we want all our customers to enjoy their restaurant experience every time they visit. We’re disappointed that we didn’t get it right on this occasion.”