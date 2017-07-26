OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Kayleigh Mary Watson, 30, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender at Oxford Magistrates' Court on July 4 2017, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on June 27 2017. Fined £30. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

SIMON CARPENTER, 44, of Harding Way, Abingdon, admitted failing to promptly notify Vale of White Horse District Council he was receiving an increased income, which would affect his entitlement to housing benefit and council tax benefit, in Marcham, Abingdon, between April 25, 2011, and September 14, 2015. Handed a community order, with a 150-hour unpaid work requirement. Ordered to pay a £60 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

Victor Adetoyi, 23 of Cambridge Terrace, Oxford, was convicted of assaulting Simon Fisher by beating him in HMP Bullingdon, Bicester, on June 20 2016. Community order made. Defendant ordered to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £250.

Luke William Floyd, 27, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted harassment. Floyd without reasonable excuse, made contact via phone, text messages and social media to a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Oxford Magistrates' Court on September 8 2016. Discharged conditionally for two years. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Darren Townsend, 36, of Nightingale Way, Didcot, admitted assaulting a woman by beater her in Didcot on May 21 2017. Also admitted assaulting a man by beating him in the same location on the same date. Townsend also admitted damaging a wall to an unknown value belonging to a woman intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made. Defendant must undergo a programme requirement for 30 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Noah James Wakeham, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted criminal damage under £5,000 to a wall belonging to a woman and criminal damage to a white Peugeot belonging to the same woman in Jacksmeadow, Faringdon on March 17 2017 and on April 7 2017 respectively. Wakeham also admitted between April 5 2017 and April 13 2017, causing a woman to fear that violence would be used against her by his course of conduct which he knew or ought to have known would cause fear of violence to a woman on each occasion in that he sent text messages and social media messages and face to face to face contact. Sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years. Defendant must under a programme requirement for 24 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Restraining order made for the defendant. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

Barry Doyle, 36, of Kenilworth Way, Banbury, admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Banbury Magistrates' Court on March 22. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Jake Orwa, 24, of Kings End, Bicester, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by not complying with unpaid work requirement on May 26 and 27. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 costs.

James Taggart, 18, of The Avenue, Bloxham, admitted driving while unfit through drugs in Dukes Meadow Drive, Hanwell Fields, Banbury, on January 29. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Williams, 59, of Vervain Close, Bicester. admitted driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit with 49 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath at Launton Road on January 23. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £100 in court costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Benjamin Barker, 33, of Barrington Close, Witney, was fined for using a mobile phone will driving a motor vehicle at Abingdon Road, Oxford, on June 27 2016. He was fined £167 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. He is also disqualified from driving for six months.

Russell Braham, 51, of Montgomery Road, Caversfield, admitted driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit with 86 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath at Montgomery Road, Caversfield on June 18. He was fined £483 and ordered to pay court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Eric Austin, 47, of no fixed abode, admitted assault by beating a woman at Oxford on July 4. He also damaging £400 prescription glasses. He was jailed for 16 weeks and must also pay compensation to the victim of £500.

John Blandford, 45, of Brome Place, Oxford, admitted assault by beating a woman and using threatening or abusive language towards her on July 3 at Botley Road, Oxford. He was given a conditional discharge for 18 months and must pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Patrick Harness, 46, of Roper Road, Upper Heyford, Bicester, admitted driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit with 73mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the limit at Waterperry, Oxfordshire on June 20. He was fined £600 and must pay a victim surcharge of £60. He is also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Adrian Fannon, 38, of Evenlode, Banbury admitted stealing from a Co-Operative shop at Barberry Place, Bicester on June 22. He stole meat to the value of £34. He was also in breach of an earlier suspended sentence for theft. He was jailed for 14 weeks for the offence together with the breach. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Krzysztof Pacer, 51, of Winchelsea Close, Banbury, admitted driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit with 111mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on May 25 at Winchelsea Close. He was made the subject of a community order meaning he must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and is disqualified from driving for 26 months.