OXFORD and South Oxfordshire out-performed long-term averages in 2016 and the first three months of this year, according to a new report.

Commercial property firm Lambert Smith Hampton says demand was driven by the science and technology sector, particularly in out-of-town locations.

Oxford and the south of the county has the second-lowest availability rate, at two per cent.

Town centre rents have risen from £27.50 to £30 per square feet..

LSH director Kevin Wood said: “We’re seeing exceptional demand, led by the robust investment in the region’s knowledge economy.”