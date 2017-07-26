DISABLED people in Oxfordshire who have started their own business are being encouraged to enter a competition with a top prize of £30,000.

The scheme, jointly run by easyJet’s Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s charity Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and Leonard Cheshire Disability, also offers four finalist awards of £1,000 each.

Charities, social enterprises and firms are all eligible to enter but a disabled entrepreneur must own at least 50 per cent of the venture.

The enterprise must have been started no more than seven years ago and have an ‘active online presence’.

Deadline for applications is October 6. To enter, see leonardcheshire.org/Stelios