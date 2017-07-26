A MAN who chained himself to the gates of Cherwell District Council's offices with a sound system blaring has got away with a caution.

The stand-off on Monday at Bodicote House, just south of Banbury, lasted for several hours and saw the man eventually cut free and arrested.

It is not known why the protest was staged but passers-by also reported he had brought a quantity of petrol and lighter fluid to the site.

This morning Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Jessica Rodgerson said: "On Monday (24/7) officers were called to an incident involving a man in the Cherwell District Council Building, White Post Road, Bodicote at around 9.39am.

"Fire and ambulance services were also in attendance.

"Subsequently a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated trespass. The man has since been issued with a caution in connection with the incident."

Cherwell District Council declined to comment, saying it was a matter for the police.