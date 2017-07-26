HACKERS seized control of a website used by a trust that runs healthcare services across the county.

The usual site belonging to Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust seemed to have disappeared this morning - replaced by a manga image and a message reading 'HaCked By Dark_Cloud'.

After a short while the page, which can be found at oxfordhealth.nhs.uk, returned to normal.

It is not known how long the hackers were in control, or if any patient data was at risk.

The trust, which has not yet commented on the hack, provides physical, mental health and social care for people of all ages across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Swindon, Wiltshire, Bath and North East Somerset.