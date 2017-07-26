GOLDEN nodules scattered loosely across the dark earth, soil still clinging to their skins.

Is there any sight more mouthwatering than freshly-dug new potatoes laying in the summer sun?

They and so much more could all be yours if you join OxGrow: Oxford's 'edible community garden'.

Throughout the year this group of guerilla gardeners work together to plan their plots, sow their seeds and pull out the weeds.

And at the end of it all they get to harvest the rich rewards of their toil: delicious, fresh, organic veg that they get to take home for dinner.

This Sunday the group were harvesting these beautiful potatoes as well as some rich, sweet crimson tomatoes.

This year's crop plan also includes purple squash, garlic, strawberries, brassicas and salad.

The allotment is hidden away on Hogacre Eco-Park off Whitehouse Road in Grandpont.

Find out more at oxgrow.org