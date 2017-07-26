TOWNS and villages across North Oxfordshire are invited to suggest names for newly-built streets in memory of those who died in armed conflicts.

As part of the centenary of the First World War, parishes are being offered the chance to commemorate local people who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

It follows a motion passed unanimously by Cherwell District Council proposed by Banbury councillor Kieron Mallon, formerly of the Irish Guards.

Mr Mallon, the current president of Banbury's Royal British Legion, said: "As we head towards the centenary of the end of the First World War I ask this council to help parishes to commemorate those who did not return, and the families they left behind.

"We have a period of unprecedented housing growth and names will have to be found for hundreds of new streets.

"I hope we can offer those towns and villages the option of naming new streets after the fallen of the First World War and indeed other conflicts since."

The motion, which was seconded by Bicester councillor Dan Sames, states that Cherwell has committed to honour those from North Oxfordshire who died in the war.

It adds that the council will 'look favourably' on requests to name roads and streets in new developments after those who died or are recorded on local war memorials.

Mr Mallon added: "Those who have the names and have done the research and wish to record their gratitude will be helped by Cherwell during the planning process.

"Some parishes struggle to find suitable names for new roads and estates; this will be an option for them to consider.

"Perhaps it will also enable those parishes to research and update their records for posterity."

The Poppy Appeal in Oxfordshire is on track to be a record-breaker this year after fundraisers smashed their target across the county.

So far the Royal British Legion's appeal for 2017 has raised £607,000 throughout the county – soaring beyond the initial goal of £575,000.

The collection for the armed forces is set break its all-time record by the time it draws to a close at the end of September.

For more information on naming streets and roads in Banbury and North Oxfordshire call Cllr Mallon on 01295 269177.