WORK is underway on the latest addition to the Kingsmere estate in Bicester as the first brick of its community centre is laid.

The housing estate has been under construction since 2010 and the latest works will form part of a 'village centre' to accompany the hundreds of new homes.

The first brick was laid by MP Victoria Prentis, on Friday, for what is being described as 'a major hub' for residents as a youth and community centre.

Mrs Prentis said: "Kingsmere is now a well-established development in Bicester and has a strong community feel.

"I am keen to see this replicated across other local developments, particularly given the pace of house building across North Oxfordshire.

"Space for local groups and events is really important, not least in the way it encourages people to come together and meet one another."

Plans for the new community centre were approved at the beginning of the year and will be built by Deely Construction, appointed by lead Kingsmere developers Countryside Properties.

The community centre will eventually form part of the 'village centre' including a day nursery, convenience store, outdoor space and four shop units.

It will also have a number of parking spaces and bike racks so the number of cars is reduced.

Countryside Properties (Bicester) director Thomas Borwick said: "We are thrilled that construction of the new community and youth centre is now underway as it will provide a fantastic new facility for Kingsmere residents and the wider Bicester community.

"It was a pleasure to host Victoria Prentis and councillors, they have been involved in the project and it is great that they were so keen to come and see the start of construction.

"This marks another big step in the evolution of Kingsmere and once completed, the community and youth centre will be a major hub for our residents."

Construction has started on the community centre and it is expected to be complete and in sue by early 2018.

It will sit among the housing estate which is expected to have up to 2,450 homes once complete.

Cherwell District Council leader Barry Wood added: "As new homes go up in Bicester it is right that the council and developers plan for the life of the new communities that are being formed, providing places for people to come together.

"It was a pleasure to be invited to the start of construction of the new community and youth centre and I am confident that these new facilities will help Kingsmere residents live happier and more fulfilling lives."