A NEW regional director for small-to-medium sized firms in the county has been appointed by Lloyds Bank commercial banking.

Joanna Costin heads a team of 100 relationship managers across Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Milton Keynes, Reading, and Swindon.

They cover manufacturing, property, agriculture, and health and education.

Ms Costin said: “Periods of economic uncertainty can be quite challenging for small and medium-sized businesses but having the support of relationship managers with specialist expertise can help them navigate through difficult times.”

Lloyds Bank has pledged to increase lending to small and mid-sized businesses by £2bn this year.