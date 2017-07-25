THE new boss of an accountancy firm has followed his own advice by gaining more qualifications.

Whitley Stimpson managing director Jonathan Walton is living up to the company’s policy of continuous training by completing a two-year, part-time MSc degree in tax at Oxford University.

Mr Walton took over from Malcolm Higgs, who is now chairman.

Mr Walton said: “We encourage every member staff to gain further qualifications.

“These include personal leadership development courses, technical expertise and external mentoring.”

The firm has offices in Banbury, Bicester, Witney and High Wycombe.