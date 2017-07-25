THE future of thousands of workers at the Cowley Plant looks set to be secure following an announcement the next generation Mini will be built in Oxford.

After months of uncertainty and speculation, board members in Munich revealed yesterday the new battery-electric, three-door hatch Mini, will roll off the production lines from 2019.

There had been fears future investment could be hampered due to uncertainty surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union.

But last night, managing director of Plant Oxford Frank Bachmann told the Mail the decision for Cowley to start Mini's road to electrification marked an 'important next step' in the 'evolution' of the modern classic.

Mr Bachmann added: "This is good news for everybody on the team at Plant Oxford.

"As the main manufacturer of the Mini three-door, with production expertise built up over many years, it makes sense for us to build this all-electric model.

"I know that everyone on the plant is looking forward to the project that lies ahead."

It is understood the skill, flexibility and efficiency of Cowley's 4,500-strong workforce - which currently produces 1,000 Minis a day - was a major factor in deciding where to build the new car.

Body in White worker at Cowley Roland Higgs said the news would help boost morale on the productions lines after grievances in the long pension dispute which ended earlier this month.

The 63-year-old from Bicester added: "It's excellent news. It secures work for more years into the 2020s.

"It's positive for Oxford especially with Brexit hanging over us.

"They could have stuck it at the plant in Holland, but it shows they recognise the commitment, hard work and flexibility of the work force."

Anneliese Dodds, MP for Oxford East, said the investment was 'huge'.

She added: "I'm really proud of the plant. It's incredible what has been achieved. It's very important for us as a city.

"It's great Oxford is at the heart of developing and growing technology for the future of the automotive industry."

The car company said new electric Mini will be a 'variant' of the current three-door hatch model.

It's electric drivetrain will be developed at Plants Dingolfing and Landshut in Bavaria, Germany, before being assembled into a car in Oxford.

BMW said it did not ask for or receive any assurances from the Government before making its decision, which it said was based on the current economic and trade markets.

Some jobs could be created, but it is expected the current workforce will use and develop its expertise to make the new model.

Oxford City Council leader Bob Price said he was 'delighted' that Oxford will 'remain at the heart of Mini', adding the investment would boost the local economy.

He added: "It gives the management at Cowley the confidence that their engineering skills are recognised within the BMW empire which is important in the long term."

The decision to build the car in the UK is also being seen as a boost for the Government as it continues to seek a Brexit trade deal.

The car industry is among many sectors pressing the Government to deliver a trade deal with the EU that addresses the risk of border tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

Mr Price warned this decision 'underlined' the importance of Brexit negotiations to not 'unravel' the plan and make sure a deal was struck and 'high cost' tariffs weren't implemented.

BMW said it expected electric models to account for between 15 to 25 per cent of sales by 2025. The group produces electric models at 10 plants across the world.

An electric Mini is expected to be a huge seller in the UK and overseas and it is hoped electric vehicles can improve Oxford's air quality.

Former Oxford East MP Andrew Smith said he was 'absolutely thrilled', adding it was a 'huge tribute' to the workers.

In May, rumours emerged the electric car would be built at BMW’s Leipzig plant in Germany,

On the day Brexit negotiations the campaign for Cowley went into overdrive after it was revealed Greg Clark, the business secretary, travelled to BMW’s headquarters in Munich twice in six months to make the case for the new model.

Yesterday, Mr Clark said: "This landmark decision is a vote of confidence in the determination of our industrial strategy to make Britain the go-to place in the world for the next generation of vehicles."

The new, fully-electric Mini is one of a series of electrified models to be launched by the BMW and Mini brands in the coming years.

In 2018, the BMW i8 Roadster will become the newest member of the BMW i family. The all-electric BMW X3 has been announced for 2020, and the BMW iNEXT is due in 2021.