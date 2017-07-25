LONG-promised funding for a key interchange on the A34 has finally been pledged.

The Government has officially promised more than £9m for a 'diamond interchange' at Lodge Hill in Abingdon, which would see the creation of south-facing slip roads.

For years residents, councillors and MPs have lobbied the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) for the junction, to ease congestion through the town.

Communities secretary Sajid Javid announced £9.45m for the £18m scheme this morning, which will be given over a four-year period, with developers looking to build 950 homes in North Abingdon contributing the rest of the cash.

He said: "This funding will bring much-needed improvements to the A34 for motorists and help to deliver thousands of new homes that Oxfordshire desperately needs.

"Most people are willing to accept new housing in their areas, but they don’t want to see massive development when local roads are already under pressure."

It comes just months after the junction was thrown into doubt, after the Government snubbed a £382m bid by OxLEP for major infrastructure projects and awarded just £24m.

Campaigners refreshed calls for funding last month, insisting the homes planned for North Abingdon should not be built until the interchange is built.

County council leader Ian Hudspeth said : "The delivery of much needed housing in and around Abingdon is heavily reliant on funding for new slips at Lodge Hill.

"This announcement means that vital infrastructure will be built at the early phase of development to cope with the associated additional traffic."

He said the council will work with Highway's England, which manages the A34, to deliver the slips 'as quickly as possible'.

Nigel Tipple, chief executive of OxLEP, said: "This announcement represents a further positive step in ensuring Oxfordshire has an infrastructure that is fit for purpose, supporting the county's desire to grow.

"We expect the Lodge Hill investment to unlock greater housing growth in the area, give better connectivity to key hubs, such as Milton Park and the Harwell campus."

Currently drivers wanting to travel south on the A34 from North Abingdon have to cross town to the Marcham Interchange.