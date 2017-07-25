MEMBERS of the public rushed to help the occupants of a car that flipped over onto its roof in West Oxfordshire yesterday.

The incident took place at about 10am, with the white hatchback completely overturned on London Road, Chipping Norton.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 10.06am.

Two fire engines from Chipping Norton and Hook Norton attended.

Both the driver and passenger had managed to release themselves from the vehicle.

They were being treated by members of the public before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Incident commander crew manager Lewis Sigsworth said: "On this occasion the occupiers were very fortunate to only suffer minor injuries due to them wearing seatbelts.

"This highlights the importance of wearing your seatbelt at all times."