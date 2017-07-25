SCOTTISH craft beer giant BrewDog is planning to open a bar on Oxford’s Cowley Road.

BrewDog Retail Ltd has applied to the city council to vary the premises licence and alter the layout at 119 Cowley Road, formerly Harry’s, under the Licensing Act 2003.

BrewDog is based in Aberdeenshire, where the brewery was crowdfunded by 15,000 investors.

The building was completed in 2013 and is based on a 5.5-acre site and is one of the most technologically advanced in the world.

St Clement’s city councillor and beer fan Tom Hayes said: “I have been to BrewDog bars - it’s really good beer but it is quite pricey.

“I think BrewDog could do well on the Cowley Road although not everyone will be able to afford it.

“It’s great there is such a good variety of places to eat and drink on Cowley Road.”

After starting out in Scotland BrewDog exported its craft beers down south with a series of bars across the capital.

Founders James Watt and Martin Dickie first got their big break when they entered a bottled beer competition organised by supermarket giant Tesco and won first, second, third, and fourth place.

By last year the company had about 750 employees and its brewing team created 82 different beers including Elvis Juice, Albino Squid Assassin, Jet Black Heart and Born to Die.

BrewDog exports as far afield as Japan and Brazil.