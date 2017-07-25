IT’s had several breakdowns and had to be pushed across the Bosnian border to prevent overheating.

But Manuel the Maestro is still proving a miracle as it continues on its adventure to the Siberian town of Ulan-Ude in Mongolia.

Almost two weeks since setting off for the Mongol Rally, friends Max Holder, 24, and Matt Smith, 20, have been in touch with the Oxford Mail to give an update on their trek - which has been eventful so far to say the least.

The pair said the car known as Manuel, which was sent to Bulgaria in parts to be assembled in the 1990s, was doing ‘seriously well’, with Cowley-kit car travelling about 2,500 miles to arrive in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday ahead of a trip to Varna, where it rolled of the production line in 1996

Mr Holder, who bought the left-hand drive car for £510 from eBay said the Rover had broken down 12 times, 11of them fuel related and one when the alternator belt snapped.

The Woodstock Road resident added: “Manuel’s doing seriously well all things considered; we’ve heard stories of gearbox failures, wiring looms burning out, engines seizing.

“Our only problem has been fuel evaporating in the fuel pump when in seriously hot weather or hills. I’ve bodged it by wrapping the fuel lines with tin foil, but still the odd breakdown when navigating a one in three hill in 38 degrees.

“It has used less than a litre of oil, and zero water so far which defies physics.”

Mr Holder, a student at Exeter University with Mr Smith, said they discovered yesterday that the Maestro was ‘allegedly’ voted the ‘worst car ever’ by Top Gear. The eight-week journey has seen the pair cross most of Europe so far. They will then enter Kazakhstan, Russia, into Mongolia and on to the Siberian town of Ulan-Ude, 400 miles north of the Mongolian capital Ulan Baatar.

The Maestro’s return journey will take them across the Artic Circle.

The car enthusiasts have also raised more than £1,000 for Cool Earth, a charity which campaigns against man-made climate change and the destruction of the rainforests.

Prior to the trip, the classic Rover took a pit stop at the place where its parts were made - the city’s Mini Plant. A rare sight on the roads these days, the Maestro was among a batch sent to be assembled in Varna, Bulgaria, as complete knock down kits after Cowley closed its production lines for the model in 1995.