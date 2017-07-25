A VAN driver whose careless driving landed a woman in hospital last week has avoided jail time.

Daniel Jackowski, of no fixed abode, caused an accident on Oxford Southern By-Pass on Wednesdsay which saw the car driver involved sent to the John Radcliffe with minor injuries.

The 24-year-old was charged the same day with careless driving and sent to Oxford Magistrates' Court the next day.

He was fined £50, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and given six points on his licence.