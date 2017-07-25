FAMILIES will be able to enjoying a roaring good time when a new interactive show comes to Oxford next month.

Organisers say intrepid explorers will be required to help in discovering the newly-unveiled world of life-like dinosaurs at Dinosaur World.

There will be five opportunities to catch the shows at the New Theatre, from Thursday, August 24 until Saturday, August 26.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus over those three days.

On the Thursday there will be one show at 2pm and on the Friday and Saturday, there will be chances to catch Dinosaur World at 11am and 2pm.

They will be suitable for children aged three and over and the show will last for about 50 minutes. A further 15-minute meet and greet will be held afterwards.