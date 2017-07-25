AN RAF tanker air craft based at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire narrowly avoided a 'catastrophic' mid-air collision with two US fighter jets, according to a newly-released report.

The incident took place on January 5 this year about 16,000ft off the north Norfolk coast after the Voyager refuelled two Typhoon aircraft.

The pilot of the Voyager claimed one of the US F-15s flew as close as 15 metres from it.

According to the UK Airprox Board (UKAB) investigation the jet 'aggressively pulled the nose up' after passing the refuelling aircraft in 'what appeared to be late avoiding action'.

It found that the 'fundamental cause' was that the US jets flew into conflict with the Voyager despite being required to give way.

Contributory factors included a lack of prompt information from air traffic control (ATC) in Swanwick, Hampshire, with one controller being distracted by a high workload, meaning they did not properly monitor the F-15s.

There was also a misunderstanding between the F-15 crews and ATC regarding the planned operating area of the aircraft.

The UKAB concluded that the incident was of the most serious degree of risk and "luck had played a major part" in contact being avoided.