THE electric Mini will be built at BMW's Cowley plant, the Oxford Mail can reveal.

German car bosses have announced this afternoon that the new battery-electric, three-door hatch will go into production at the plant from 2019.

The confirmation comes after months of speculation about where the electric model would be built, with suggestions Britain's decision to leave the EU could impact on future investment in Oxford.

But today, BMW bosses in Munich decided Cowley was the best place to start the company on its road to electric car production.

Frank Bachmann, managing director of Plant Oxford, told the Oxford Mail: "This is good news for everybody on the team at Plant Oxford and this addition to the model line-up marks an important next step in the evolution of Mini.

"As the main manufacturer of the Mini three-door, with production expertise built up over many years, it makes sense for us to build this all-electric model.

"I know that everyone on the plant is looking forward to the project that lies ahead."

The new, fully-electric MINI is one of a series of electrified models to be launched by the BMW and MINI brands in the coming years.

In 2018, the BMW i8 Roadster will become the newest member of the BMW i family.

The all-electric BMW X3 has been announced for 2020, and the BMW iNEXT is due in 2021.

Unite union hailed the skills and efficiency of the Cowley workforce.

Welcoming the news, Unite urged the Government to get behind the Mini workforce by investing in the electric car industry.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: "This announcement is a huge and totally deserved boost to a world class workforce that has endured a tough few months.

"Around the world and for generations the Mini means made in Britain. With the electric Mini being built in Cowley the tradition continues but with the added bonus that this is one of the important innovations of tomorrow.

"It is fantastic news and is in no small part down to the tremendous skills and efficiency of BMW’s UK workers and our members.

“Throughout the years Mini workers have shown themselves to be leaders in innovation. It is only right that this tradition continues with the next generation electric Mini being built here in the UK."