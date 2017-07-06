AS THE Oxford Bus Museum marks a very special anniversary, we took the opportunity to look at the volunteers who make it a success.

A team of hard-working transport enthusiasts created the institution one vintage bus at a time – steadily growing their collection over the past 50 years.

The Oxford Bus Museum now has a fleet of about 40 buses, as well as bikes and classic Morris cars, but its driving force remains the passionate and hard-working group of volunteers that often stay behind the scenes.

Fifty years ago a group of transport enthusiasts came together and purchased an AEC Regal 1949, which led to the creation of the Long Hanborough museum.

The group used their varied skills to restore the vehicle and took it on rallies, where it was highly praised.

Despite being 50 years old, the approach to collecting and displaying buses has changed very little. The process sees the group find an Oxford bus, whether in a scrap heap or belonging to a person or individual who has decided to let their vehicle go.

After buying the bus, the volunteers, comprising engineers, mechanics, bus drivers and other various skill groups, get to work on bringing it back to its prime.

One of the directors, Jonathan Radley, said that each of the people offering their time to the museum did it out of a real love for buses and the history of transport.

He said: “You have to be bark raving mad to do this. If you’re not completely in love with these old bits of metal you won’t survive.

“You have to have some sort of real enthusiasm because of all the work that’s required.”

Fixing up the old buses to make them roadworthy can be an arduous task.

It can involve searching for old pieces or even having completely new ones made. Volunteers spend hours upon hours scouring the web for mechanical bits and pieces or looking for mechanics capable of creating something that stopped being produced many decades ago.

Volunteer John Bayliss, of Cowley, explained what it is that keeps him giving up his time for the museum.

He said: “I loved buses from when I was three years old. Buses have always been my life.

“I get into a bit of trouble because I talk away to all the customers – but they come here and we like to bring back their memories. We get people from all over the world.

“It’s the past. It’s the memories. Children are fascinated by it. Just like I was when I was little."

The group hope they can inspire a new generation of enthusiasts to take the helm.

Mr Bayliss continued: “One of the problems is we’re all old and youngsters do not want to get involved because they don’t want to use their hands. But I have a feeling some of the little ones who come here may have that interest. I’ve received letters and drawings from them which are lovely. I hope they grow up and keep that interest."

The 50th anniversary will be celebrated with a festival on Sunday.

For the festival the museum is inviting owners of vintage vehicles to bring them to Oxford Parkway station near Water Eaton. There will be frequent vintage buses from the station to the museum and on to Witney.

For more information visit oxfordbusmuseum.org.uk