A £353,000 new pool changing area has opened at Thame Leisure Centre.

The main changing and shower areas have new bench seating, cubicles, lockers, toilets and dryers.

New ceilings, including LED lighting, along with a major redecoration, aim to create a better overall environment in the changing area.

The investment has been made by centre owners South Oxfordshire District Council.

Cabinet member for leisure Lynn Lloyd said swimmers would appreciate a 'real improvement to the overall environment of the changing area'.