ALMOST 33,000 households in Banbury and across North Oxfordshire are to be affected by bin collection changes coming into effect next week.

From Tuesday, August 1 new bin collection days are being rolled out by Cherwell District Council for about half of all households in the district.

Most of the affected homes are in Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington and postcards have been dropped through the front doors of homes that will see their day change.

Debbie Pickford, Cherwell's lead member for clean and green, said: "Growth in the area has been the driving force behind this change.

"With more houses being built, and an increase in the number of residents, we have had to streamline our waste and recycling collection services."

"We want collections to be as efficient and effective as possible for our residents, so along with the planned changes, an extra round is also being introduced".

The frequency with which bins are collected, along with their colour coding, will stay the same.

For detailed information on new bin collection days in different parts of Banbury visit tinyurl.com/y9yctsuz