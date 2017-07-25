A GRANT scheme funding communities to make sure films about rural life has been launched.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Oxfordshire branch is offering up to £500 to at least five groups.

They will each be asked to make a one-minute film explaining what makes their area a 'wonderful place to live'.

The group said it is keen to hear from groups all over Oxfordshire.

Branch director Helen Marshall said: "Short films can have a strong impact and they are particularly good for sharing on social media.

"We think it’s a good way to involve a younger audience in rural and community issues.

"And even an MP or, dare I say it, a journalist, should be able to find time to watch a one-minute film about a village or local area in their patch.

"We’re very open to providing whatever support is needed.

"Obviously lots of people can now film footage on their smartphones, but the quality isn’t always great so they may need help with better equipment or advice on how to get their messages right or how to edit the footage.

"We hope that we can use the process to build up expertise within each community so that they have the capacity to make further films in the future."

The group plans to show all the films at an event at the end of the project.

Find out more and apply online at cpreoxon.org.uk