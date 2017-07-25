A NEW restaurant – including an oyster and champagne bar – has opened in Oxford city centre.

In April the lease for The News Cafe in Ship Street, off Cornmarket, went up for sale, with the property deal handled by London-based consultants Stephen Kane & Company.

The quiet cafe where customers enjoyed reading the papers has gone and the new restaurant, called No. 1 Ship Street, is providing a very different vibe.

It is now open seven days a week after welcoming diners for the first time on Thursday night.

The business is being run by Ross Drummond and Owen Little, who have both worked in the hospitality industry for 20 years.

Mr Little said: "We have been quite conscientious that we use as many local suppliers as we can and are committed to using only the best."

Mr Drummond has worked as a general manager and Mr Little as head chef at establishments in the city centre and in the surrounding area.

They first worked with each other more than 10 years ago and recently decided they wanted to set up a new venture together.

After looking at a number of different sites, in February they finally found the premises they were looking for in Ship Street.

The ground-floor restaurant will accommodate 46 diners and serve modern British cuisine while the first floor has space for 28 diners, featuring the oyster and champagne bar and separate cocktail bar.

Staff at the cocktail bar will serve gin and rum cups alongside fine and rare wines and champagnes, with the wine list focusing on small family-run vineyards and independent suppliers.

The second floor will house private dining options and event spaces.

Mr Drummond added: "There are some good independent restaurants in Oxford – we want to be added to that list and set a new standard in the city centre. It is all about the quality of the food and impeccable service.

"It is important that we provide an environment that people are proud to work in.

"I'm glad the wait to open the restaurant is over – it has been a long wait getting the restaurant ready and we are really looking forward to working with our customers."

The opening comes ahead of 25 new restaurants and cafes at the £440m Westgate Centre when it reopens on October 24.

Earlier this month Labour city councillor Colin Cook warned that only the strongest city centre restaurants would survive the competition.

Cocktail bar The Alchemist, Indian restaurant Cinnamon Kitchen, cafe chain The Breakfast Club, Pizza Pilgrims and Venetian restaurant Polpo will be situated at the shopping centre's rooftop terrace area.