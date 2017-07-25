TRAFFIC is congested on the M40 this morning after a collision involving two cars.
One lane is closed on the M40 southbound at Junction 9 near Bicester.
Lane three is blocked. Traffic cameras showed traffic was held briefly at around 08am.
