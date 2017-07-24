MUSIC-lovers at the weekend’s Truck Festival have been praised for their enthusiasm and high spirits after the biggest – and muddiest – event in its 20-year history.

The last of 13,000 revellers, artists, volunteers and crew members left the soggy site at Hill Farm, Steventon this morning – all agreeing it had been great fun, despite the unseasonal weather.

The weekend saw standout sets by The Libertines, The Wombats, Franz Ferdinand and yesterday's closing acts Maximo Park and The Vaccines – with probably the two strongest sets of the weekend. The action concluded with a fireworks display – the rain holding off until the very end of the night.

Fans included former England defender and Nottingham Forest and Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce.

The footballing ace, a renowned rock-lover, told the Oxford Mail: “I’m only really here to see The Vaccines.” He shrugged off the weather saying: “Yes, it’s muddy – but it is a music festival!”

Truck director Matt Harrap said: “It’s been an incredible festival with fantastic performances across the board. Our wonderful guests were as ever amazing, generating an unparalleled atmosphere and ensuring a bit of rain and mud didn’t dampen their spirits.

"The Vaccines brought the sunshine on Sunday offering a show-stopping performance captivating every one of the 13,000 festival-goers – the perfect ending to our 20th anniversary.”

Grand finale: The Vaccines

Farmer Alan Binning was yesterday helping to clear the site – using his tractor to pull vehicles stuck in the mud.

He said the farm had been badly damaged and would take months to recover, with considerable areas in need of re-seeding. However he praised the thousands of music-lovers, saying: “The festival-goers are a grand bunch and I hope they weren’t disappointed."

Some issues were raised over the event’s organisation after guests were left queueing for up to four hours to get on site on Friday. A small number of campers also complained of thefts from tents. It was the vagaries of the British summer time which presented the biggest challenge, however, with the site rapidly turning into a mudbath.

Only here for The Vaccines: footballing legend Stuart Pearce

The arena was churned into a quagmire with deep pools of muddy water in front of the main stage. Some motorists also experienced problems leaving the car park and had to be towed out.

However, festival-goers dressed in plastic ponchos and wellies were determined not to let the weather and unsavoury conditions, get them down.

All stages, other than the main stage, were under cover, affording respite from the mud. Among the most popular was a Veterans and Virgins stage, which brought together bands who have played the event over the past two decades along with newcomers. It was programmed by Steventon musician Joe Bennett, who set up the festival 20 years ago alongside his brother Robin – whose band The Dreaming Spires took to the stage on Sunday afternoon, during a welcome spell of sunshine.

Among the other acts playing were cult Oxford favourites Black Candy, who performed at the first Truck Festival in 1998.

Frontman Joe Hill, landlord of the Fir Tree pub in Oxford’s Iffley Road, laughed when asked how this year’s super-sized event compared with its debut year.

“It’s a different ball game!” he said. “It was tiny with no proper camping, and we were playing to a handful of people – most of who knew each other.

“I hadn’t been back for years, and it has been very different this year – and muddy – but it’s been good.”

Eccentric: Moonlandingz

Other festival veterans returning to Hill Farm included Fonda 500, Candy Says, Alphabet Backwards, The Shapes, Co-Pilgrim and the raucous Oxford jazz-blues outfit The Original Rabbit Foot Spasm Band, who had a marquee full of revellers dancing well past midnight.

They were joined on stage by special guest, the soul singer Julia Titus – sporting a new pair of wellies – for a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace.

Also bringing some cheer to the crowd over the weekend were Oxford’s Horns of Plenty brass band, who waded through the mud for impromptu performances around the site. Saxophone player Bryony McCraw, embraced the conditions by removing her shoes and going barefoot.

She said: “I came last year and it was really hot, so I brought flips flops this year. I don’t know why I thought that was a good idea! The weather hasn’t spoiled it though – although I did decide not to camp.”

Among the artists praising revellers was exercise guru Mr Motivator, who donned his trademark lycra costume to warm up the crowd in the mud on Saturday.

He said: “I am known for providing laughter, enjoyment and fun, even when the weather is not kind, so if you want to feel good then it’s guaranteed with me. I am honoured that the public have taken and held me close and right now I thank all the Truck Festival fans for making the effort and sharing the moment with me.

Kickabout: Georgie Ringrose and Jess Totoni

"Did you notice sunshine when I came on, and then rain when I came off? I am hopeful that spirits were not dampened in any way, and that I left Truck Festival fans feeling good about themselves.”

He added: “I love Truck, as a family run festival it is one of my favourites. The content must be right and long may they continue.”

Rumours that the festival is to be moved to a different site next year, have been denied by organisers.

A spokesman said: "I can confirm that is not true."