A WOLF has been shot dead after it escaped from Cotswold Wildlife Park.

The wolf, named Ember, managed to get out of her enclosure and the perimeter of the park about before 11am on Friday.

It is believed the three-year-old Eurasian wolf was found towards the A361 and was shot by a member of staff.

Cotswold Wildlife Park spokeswoman Debbie Ryan said: "As a precaution, all visitors and other staff were notified immediately. Those that were indoors were asked to remain where they were.

"At no time were members of the public in any danger as the wolf was away from the visitor area throughout."

Earlier this year Ember had her first litter of wolf cubs, the first wolves to be born at the park in its 47-year history.

It is thought staff tried to tranquilise the wolf but it was too far out of range.

Ms Ryan said staff were "devastated" and a full investigation will be carried out.