A BEER festival at a historic manor farm proved a big hit despite heavy rain threatening to make it a wash out.

The Cogges Beer and Cider Festival returned to Cogges Manor Farm for its sixth year and about 1,000 people came along to join the festivities.

Guests at the popular event, which ran over the weekend, travelled from all over the country to enjoy beers and ciders sourced from just miles away.

Colin Shone, the director of Cogges Heritage Trust, which runs the farm, was pleased to see the event run smoothly despite poor weather.

He said: “This is the first time we’ve done it in the rain and it proved that people can still have a good time despite the weather. The event really was a great success. It’s reassuring that, whatever the weather, people will come along.

“Like anything at Cogges, it’s still developing and growing and hopefully getting better. It has become a part of Witney’s calendar now. People came in their droves from far and wide. Some came from as far as Grimsby, Reading and London even when rain was coursing through the farmyard.

"There was great music, great beer, and everybody had a really great time."

The festival boasted more than 30 beers and ciders from the area. Drinks were sourced from breweries within 30 miles of Cogges.

Live music entertained drinkers in the 17th century barns, as well as Morris dancing and traditional games on both nights.

The festival was followed by ‘Drink up Day’ on Sunday, a conclusion with microbreweries and activities for children, including a bouncy castle.

Mr Shone continued: “It’s very enjoyable to be able to work with breweries large and small, and we had some beers that people hadn’t tried before."

Cogges Manor Farm, a 13th century manor house coupled with 17th century buildings, is steeped in rich history.

The farm appears in the Domesday Book of 1086 and the estate’s first owner was Wadard, who appears as a Norman knight riding a horse on the Bayeux tapestry.