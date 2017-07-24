YOUNGSTERS at Cropredy Primary School have taken part in a pioneering project to learn about where their food comes from.

The Banbury school in Station Road has been working alongside a neighbouring landowner and a firm to create a thriving new community farm.

Teacher and Key Stage Two leader Mike Wakeford, who was involved in organic growing before becoming a teacher, has spearheaded the project.

He said: "The benefits of outdoor learning are very powerful and I wanted to see how we could adapt the idea into a primary school setting.

"Although the school had a small allotment, I had a bigger vision of an agriculture project where both local people and pupils could share ideas."

The school was offered a neighbouring patch of land by a resident whose daughter is a pupil at the school, along with donated seedlings and plants.

Banbury firm Grundon Waste Management also donated £4,000 from the Landfill Communities Fund to pay for the construction of polytunnels and schools.

Children are using the polytunnels to start sowing seeds earlier and protect vulnerable crops, with raised beds installed to make it easier for them to work.

Mr Wakeford added: "It has made a massive difference to our ability to grow things and it’s helped us diversify the type of crops we can grow, so we were very grateful."

A team of regular volunteers from the local area also helps out each week, while planting days and apple pressing days have also proved popular.

The grant funding was applied for by the school through environmental charity Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment (TOE2).

Director Fiona Danks said: "The farm is a very good example of an environmental and educational project that benefits children and people of all ages.

"We were happy to support its application for the grant and look forward to hearing all about the farm as it continues to grow in the future.”

Ongoing funds to keep the farm project running are being raised by selling produce and selling breakfasts from the school playground to Cropredy Fairport Convention Festival campers in August.