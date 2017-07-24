A CRACKDOWN to stop children and vulnerable people being exploited by drug-dealing gangs in Oxford has been launched today.

Thames Valley Police and Oxford City Council have started a joint operation to tackle street drinking, begging, and public drug supply and use in the city centre.

The operation is in response to an increase in the exploitation of children and vulnerable people by drug-dealing gangs coming into the city from areas such as London.

Evidence collected has revealed most of the people engaged in anti-social behaviour on in Oxford have entrenched issues with drug addiction, suffer from mental health problems and domestic abuse.

It means those people are more vulnerable to criminal exploitation by crime lords into dealing Class A substances. In some cases, children have been exploited to deliver drugs and money, guard safe houses and in some cases sell drugs to users.

Police officers on patrol in Oxford. Stock image.

Superintendent Joe Kidman, Local Police Commander for Oxford City, said the 'culture' of anti-social behaviour made it harder for people to 'disentangle themselves' and 'live safe, healthy and fulfilling lives'.

He added: "It [anti-social behaviour] also supports a significant market of chaotic drug use.

"From our policing operations, we can directly connect that drug market, including money gathered from begging, to the exploitation of children in our city to deal Class A drugs, and drug dealing gangs attracted in from outside.

"In both cases we can link this to violence, including the carrying and use of knives."

Oxford City Council received 1,458 reports of anti-social behaviour in the city between January and December last year.

Throughout 2016, Thames Valley Police recorded a total of 634 alcohol- related crimes in Oxford, a seven per cent rise from 593 in 2015.

Across Oxfordshire, 1,502 reports of alcohol-related crimes were made last year, a 10 per cent rise form 1,365 in 2015.

Between April 2016 and December last year, 103 violent or sexual crimes, where a sharp or bladed weapon was linked to the offence, were recorded in the city - which was above the Thames Valley average.

Superintendent Joe Kidman, Local Police Commander for Oxford City

Supt Kidman added: "We are proud of the compassionate approach of our city to those in need.

"The lifestyle associated with antisocial street behaviour is chronically dangerous for the health and wellbeing of those involved.

"We also need to challenge the wider risks to our community, especially our children, and ensure that the city centre is and feels safe for everybody who lives, works, studies or visits here."

As part of the initiative, patrols will be stepped up to target people associated with the highest levels of harm and demand as well as the busiest areas of the city.

It is hoped the joint work will tackle criminal activities, 'robustly challenge' unacceptable behaviour and give individuals opportunities to make changes to avoid them ending up in court.

Oxford City Councillor Tom Hayes, board member for community safety, said: “People who beg are some of the most vulnerable in our society, and this council is committed to getting support for those who want it, and safeguarding those at risk of exploitation.

"We’re in daily touch with vulnerable people—listening, advising, and organising referrals to get the long-term help they need."

Mr Hayes encouraged people who wanted to help vulnerable people to donate to charities.

Tom Hayes, Oxford City Council board member for community safety

He added: "Oxford is one of the country’s most compassionate and generous cities. I encourage everybody who wants to help vulnerable people to give what they can to charities like Turning Point, or SMART."

The use of child drug runners is thought to be part of the 'county lines' phenomenon, first raised by the National Crime Agency last year.

It involves gangs from major cities using dedicated mobile hotlines and drug mules to expand their operations into other areas.

A report by Oxfordshire County Council in March warned there have been several cases of missing children in the county being linked to drug running, with the authority working closely with police to tackle the problem.

Hundreds of vulnerable youngsters in the county could be at risk of exploitation by the gangs, with social services warning there is 'an emerging pattern' of boys aged 13 to 17 being targeted.

The county council said both boys and girls were at risk of exploitation, although boys not in care – but known to social services – were the most likely victims.