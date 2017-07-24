A COLLEGE for foreign students is set to shut its Oxford campus.

Bellerbys College in Osney will close on August 31, as part of managers’ bid to streamline their educational offering across the country.

The private boarding college in Mill Street, which taught hundreds of international students, is now being marketed to let by Bidwells for office space.

Study Group International runs the sixth form college alongside three other Bellerbys campuses in the UK and dozens more study centres across the world.

The company’s managing director Mike Everett said: “Notwithstanding a doubling of student numbers across Study Group over the past five years, the number of students at Bellerbys has called into question the long-term viability of operating in four separate UK locations.

“This decision is not a reflection on performance.”

Bellerbys also has campuses in London, Cambridge and Brighton. Oxford is the smallest in terms of numbers.

Students partway through a course will be offered the chance to continue it in Brighton, as the campus there covers the same courses as Oxford.

Staff will be redeployed within the company where possible, but the college did not disclose the current number of staff members or students.

During its last Ofsted inspection in 2014, the college had 243 students on its roll, aged between 11 and 27 years old.

Annual fees at that time ranged from £17,790 to £37,380.