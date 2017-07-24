WITH primary care on the brink of change, a county-wide survey has revealed a majority of patients would be happy to see someone else instead of their GP.

Mounting pressures, lack of funds and increasing workloads has forced a re-think of the way primary care and GP services are provided across the county.

Now in its most recent survey, Healthwatch Oxfordshire, has found that 72 per cent of patients would be happy to see an alternative medical professional other than their GP.

In its ‘People’s Experiences of Using GP Services in Oxfordshire’ report, the watchdog also found that 39 per cent of patients had contacted a pharmacist before seeing a GP for medical advice.

Reasons cited for not seeking help from either a nurse practitioner, pharmacist or physiotherapist was because patients needed management of long-term conditions or the inability of a nurse to be able to prescribe medicine.

Director at Healthwatch Eddie Duller said: “There is a change of heart from the public in that they recognise that GPs are stretched and under pressure, like most people at work in today’s world.

“Some are open to new ways of seeing the doctor, or at least getting some form of advice and treatment from practice nurses and the neighbourhood chemist.”

The survey, completed by more than 400 patients across 67 practices, showed that a greater proportion waited four weeks for an appointment than in 2014.

Mr Duller added: “That’s just as well because medical help closest to home could change out of all recognition in the next five years because of a reorganisation being powered through by the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which pays for GP and related services.

“They say the aim is to improve access to the first layer of care, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you will see a doctor.

“There are plans to increase the skills of nurses and other medical practitioners such as pharmacists and physiotherapists to cut down the doctors’ workload.

“ GP practices are being encouraged to work together to serve populations of 30 to 50,000 organised through central hubs in areas roughly similar to town and district council areas.”

The report lays out recommendations for the CCG, including promises to ensure that all GP surgeries will offer appointments within a week of a patient asking for one and that every surgery should have an active Patient Participation Group.

Change is afoot in primary care as plans to shake-up services will be revealed after a decision is made on the first phase of Oxfordshire’s Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) on August 10.

The STP aims to address a growing financial shortfall and the needs of an ageing population.

The CCG has been contacted for a comment.