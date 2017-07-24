OXFORD United’s first city centre shop will be opened tomorrow morning by some of the club’s stars.

The Covered Market shop, which will sell replica kits, hats, scarves and a vast array of clothing and merchandise, will open at 9.30am.

Chairman Darryl Eales will cut the ribbon along with several members of the first team squad.

The club has moved into half of the Market Barber shop and will begin sharing it from tomorrow onwards.

United have long been hunting for a presence in the city centre and were snubbed for a vacant market unit last year as the council plumped for another cafe instead.

The club’s head of retail, Claire Theobald, said: “It is a very exciting week for us.

“So much hard work has gone into getting the shop to this stage, from planning and design right through to stocking it with kit and leisure wear.

She added: “The shop looks great and we think it is important to have the club represented in the heart of the city.

“I’m sure plenty of fans will come and see us and we hope it becomes an important part of the Covered Market for many years to come.”

The club also revealed it was looking for someone to work in the shop on a part-time basis over the summer.

It would be for five weeks and an advert on the U’s website said it might suit a ‘student home for the summer’ and looking for work.

To apply contact Claire Theobald or Lee Barton on 01865 337527 or 01865 747231 or email shop@oufc.co.uk