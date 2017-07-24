YOUNG-AT-HEART residents at a Blackbird Leys care home got their groove on at a summer fete on Saturday.

Staff and elderly residents at Longlands Care Home including Clifford Roberts, pictured, were treated to rousing rhythms throughout the day courtesy of the Wachamba drumming group.

Despite the damp weather those present were still treated to a celebratory barbecue.

Activities co-ordinator Angela Lindsay said: "It went amazingly well. We had [parish council leader] Gordon Roper in to open the fete and he did a lovely speech.

"We also had four Police Community Support Officers in and we made £364 towards our minibus."

For about two years the home in Balfour Road, which is run by the Orders of St John Care Trust, has been raising funds towards a wheelchair-adapted minibus so residents can go out shopping and on trips.

Just shy of £9,400 has now been raised towards a rough £13,000 total.

Longlands has a total of48 beds and offers specialist care for older people with dementia and physical disabilities.

On Saturday residents and visitors also took part in traditional activities such as guessing the weight of the cake and the number of sweets in the jar, as well as a jewellery and crafts stall.