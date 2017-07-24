TWO people have been cut free from the wreckage of a crash in Salford, near Chipping Norton.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the crash between two cars close to the village of Salford on the A44.

Fire service spokesman Michael Adcock said that the two drivers had significant injuries and had to be cut free from their cars.

The road was closed for more than an hour when it happened on Saturday at 7.15pm.

Both drivers were taken to hospital by south central ambulance service and Thames Valley Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Incident Commander Lewis Sigsworth said: "Drivers are encouraged to be cognisant of the weather conditions as the driving conditions will change when the road surface is wet and slippery, this incident has resulted in significant injuries to both drivers."