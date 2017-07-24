A MAN has been arrested after police stormed the industrial estate in Osney Mead, Oxford, earlier today.

Thames Valley Police appeared to be searching nearby fields at about 1pm and at least five police cars were spotted rushing into the industrial estate.

The force has confirmed that a 28-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of failing to appear in court.

Joshua Bedford, from Abingdon Road, Oxford, had been charged on Sunday, May 25, with theft from a shop and possession of a controlled drug.

He is now in police custody.