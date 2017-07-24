FAMILY and friends of a young footballer who lost his life on holiday celebrated the 'wonderful person' he was at a football tournament on the anniversary of his death.

Hundreds of people turned out to remember 23-year-old Jordan Tabor, a former Chelsea youth player, who died on July 23, 2014, after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Antalya, Turkey.

Teams of all age groups played throughout Sunday at Milton United Football Club in Potash Lane, Milton Hill, on Sunday to raise cash for Helen and Douglas House.

His mother Louise Bates, from Wootton, near Abingdon, said it was the first time the tournament - in its third year - had fallen on the day of her son's death.

She said: "It was fantastic. It was a really good day.

"We thought we would struggle with the weather, but as always with Jordan, somehow he does it, he managed to make the weather clear when it was raining everywhere else and it turned out to be great. It was the first time we have held it on the anniversary [of his death] and it was difficult and emotional. We had a lot more teams involved this year. It was really successful."

Between 500 and 700 people turned out for the tournament, which has raised more than £10,000 to date since it started three years ago.

Mrs Bates said she hoped to raise between £3,000 and £5,000 for Helen and Douglas House from the latest event.

She added her son's younger brothers Finlay, 10, and Charlie Bates, nine, were in teams which managed to win their age group tournaments.

The 45-year-old said: "Ironically everyone that won was an important person in Jordan's life.

"We are raising money for Helen and Douglas House. It's a local charity. It's important to us and it's close to our hearts."

Mr Tabor, was described as 'extremely popular both on and off the pitch', played for Chelsea’s youth team between 2005 and 2009.

After leaving the club, he had a second spell at Didcot Town and later moved to Kidlington FC.

Many of these former teammates with played on Sunday.

He was holidaying with girlfriend Danielle McEachran and her family when he died in 2014.

A corner ruled his death was accidental.